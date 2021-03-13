One civilian killed in Herat car bomb attack: official

HERAT: One civilian was killed and 24 more were wounded in a car bomb blast near a police outpost in Herat city’s district 24 on Friday evening, said M Ibrahim, head of provincial hospital.Herat governor Waheed Qatali confirmed the explosion but did not provide details about the casualties. Among those wounded are two military personnel, five women, two children, according to sources. Local officials said some houses have been damaged in the blast.