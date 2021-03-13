close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 13, 2021

One civilian killed in Herat car bomb attack: official

National

 
March 13, 2021

HERAT: One civilian was killed and 24 more were wounded in a car bomb blast near a police outpost in Herat city’s district 24 on Friday evening, said M Ibrahim, head of provincial hospital.Herat governor Waheed Qatali confirmed the explosion but did not provide details about the casualties. Among those wounded are two military personnel, five women, two children, according to sources. Local officials said some houses have been damaged in the blast.

Latest News

More From Pakistan