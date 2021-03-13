‘Govt committed to polio eradication’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Friday reiterated the government commitment to polio eradication and asked the relevant staff to take every measure in this regard.

“The government will not allow any negligence as polio eradication is a matter that concerns our children and of national pride,” said the minister while speaking at a meeting of the provincial task force which was held at office of Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz.

Chairing the meeting, the chief secretary called for quality anti-polio drives in the province, saying each new campaign should be better in terms of coverage as to the ones conducted to help achieve reach the finishing line.