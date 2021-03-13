Alleged killer of SHO killed

Rawalpindi: The police have gunned down an alleged gangster Friday, involved in the killing of SHO Imran Abbas.

The officer was martyred by bike riding gunmen who shot him dead when he left his house along with his family the previous days, the police said in a statement issued by a police spokesman.

The police said that the gunmen identified as Shahid and Zahid opened firing at a police party who was on routine patrolling at RA Bazaar, adding that the police party retaliated and shot down Shahid while the other suspect was arrested alive. The police have taken up the case and started investigation to hunt down the other member of the gang.