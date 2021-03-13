PML-N flays govt for cameras in Senate polling booths

LAHORE: The government has ridiculed the institution of Senate and the Upper House by installing cameras in the polling booths. This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari in a statement issued here on Friday. She said that how can the nation trust a person who does not trust his own Senators.

Election of Chairman Senate was out of reach of Imran Khan as he can’t have enough power to nominate his candidates for the slot of Chairman and Deputy Chairman. “Imran Khan has borrowed Chairman Senate candidate from Balochistan National Party and Deputy Chairman Senate candidate from PML-N,” she claimed. “You can become the Prime Minister only by your character and not by just wearing a sherwani. A person who has no character can’t serve the nation and can’t be the leader of 22 crore Pakistanis. The entire nation knew how Sadiq Sanjrani reached the Upper House,” she concluded.