Punjab CM Usman Buzdar concerned over increase in coronavirus cases

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on the Eradication of Corona and expressed concern over the increase in the number of patients in Lahore and other districts.

It was decided to close markets after Maghrib prayers while milk and yoghurt shops, medical stores and tandoors will be exempted from this prohibition. The meeting resolved to ban sports activities, Jashan-e-Baharan and public meetings in Lahore and some other cities for two weeks. Similarly, holding marriage in marquees and marriage halls will be banned for two weeks. According to the decision, only takeaway will be allowed from restaurants and the meeting further approved to close down shrines and cinema halls for two weeks.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved development projects in various districts of the province to provide better facilities to the masses. The meeting decided to gradually construct rainwater storage tanks in Lahore at 10 different points at a cost of Rs 1.85 billion. Similarly, the meeting approved immediate release of Rs2 billion for roads' repair in different districts. As many as Rs180 million were approved for BS Block in Government Girls Degree College Samanabad and provision of Rs 500 million was also approved for Emerson University Multan.

The meeting approved recruitment of police officials against 565 vacant posts in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur and DG Khan. It also approved Rs 50 million grants-in-aid for Division Public School DG Khan. Buzdar, while congratulating Sadiq Sanjrani on winning the election of Senate chairman, termed his victory the success of democracy and transparency.