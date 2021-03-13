Alarming rise of Covid-19 cases in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 36 patients died of COVID-19 while another 1632 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Besides, in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district another 477 patients were tested positive in the last 24 hours along with seven deaths.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the toll of fatalities so far was raised to 5,698 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 182,576 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,736 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,480,725 in the province.

As many as 219 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which has raised the number of total recovered individuals to 168,186 in the province.Meanwhile the spokesperson said so far 7,582 people over 60 years of age have been vaccinated across the province while 207,464 people over the age of 60 have been registered across the province.

On the first day of vaccination campaign, 1,298 people were vaccinated at Expo Centre Lahore while on the second day, 910 people were vaccinated. The Lahore Expo Centre had set up 20 vaccination counters on the first day, 40 on the second day and 80 on Friday.

The spokesperson further said that out of the registered healthcare workers across the province, 88,974 had been given first dose and 15,177 had received second dose.

Muhammad Qasim adds from Rawalpindi: The spread of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 is getting much faster here in the federal capital and Rawalpindi district from where another 477 patients have been tested positive in the last 24 hours along with seven deaths that has taken total number of deaths so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi to 1,184.

The sharp increase in number of COVID-19 cases from the region can be gauged from the fact that in the last three days, as many as 1,201 new cases have been reported from the twin cities making an average of over 400 patients per day. The total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 60,601. Of 1,184 deaths from the region, 520 have been reported from ICT and 664 from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by â€˜The Newsâ€™ reveals that as many as four confirmed patients of coronavirus illness from the federal capital have died of the disease in the last 24 hours while as many as 384 new patients have been tested positive for the illness taking tally to 46,963 of which 43,658 have recovered. On Friday, the number of active cases of COVID-19 from the federal capital has jumped to 2,785.

From Rawalpindi, another three patients died of the illness in the last 24 hours while 93 new patients were tested positive taking tally to 13,638. To date, a total of 12,464 confirmed patients from the district have recovered from COVID-19.

On Friday, there were a total of 510 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district of which 54 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Fauji Foundation Hospital and Red Crescent Hospital in town while 456 confirmed patients were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, in Gujranwala, Commissioner Sohail Ashraf has said that all educational institutions, cinemas, parks, indoor wedding halls, hotels, shrines and sports activities will be completely closed for the next two weeks due to rapid spreading of coronavirus in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot.