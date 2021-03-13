close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
March 13, 2021

President opens â€˜Clean and Green Camporeeâ€™

National

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday inaugurated the Pakistan Boys' Scouts Association's (PBSA) Clean and Green Camporee by planting a sapling at the Scout Training Centre in the city's Scout Colony, while visiting stalls set up by the scouts engaged in various innovative schemes, including villages representing different parts of the country.

Addressing the youth and children at the event, President Alvi said the clean and green campaign was extremely relevant to the country's prevailing situation as it has been exposed to the menace of pollution as massive tree cutting was consequently leading to the decline in the forest coupled with environmental degradation.

