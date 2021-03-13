Poetry collection launched

Islamabad: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhr Imam on Friday praised Usman Khan Usman for highlighting the issues of human life in his poetry.

He was speaking during the launching ceremony of 'Sheesha-e-Dil,' poetry collection here.

The event was arranged by literary organisation Kohsar Adbi Forum in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

Prof. Maqsood Jaffery presided over the ceremony, where Dr. Nisar Turabi and Shazia Akbar were the guests of honour. PAL chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk also showed up.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said in this collection of poems, Usman Khan Usman presented the history of the country and abroad beautifully through his observations.

Dr. Nisar Turabi, Shazia Akbar, Farkhunda Shamim, Kashif Irfan, Jameel Yousuf, Jabbar Mirza, Ashraf Javed, Ghazanfar Mehdi, Irfan Jameel and Mohammad Irfan Khan also spoke on the occasion.