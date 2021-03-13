close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
March 13, 2021

Funeral prayer of traffic warden offered

Islamabad

Rawalpindi: Funeral prayer of martyred traffic warden was offered at Police Line Headquarters here on Friday.

Police personnel presented salute to the corpse of traffic warden, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Traffic Warden Naveed Khan was targeted and martyred by miscreants while on duty at Naka Carriage Factory in Pirwadai area.

Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmer, City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation and other senior police officers and personnel attended funeral prayer in large numbers.

