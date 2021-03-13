Medical labs offer discount to cops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Islamabad police on Friday signed an agreement with two laboratories for the provision of medical facilities to personnel at discounted rates.
According to a police spokesman, the families of martyred policemen would get 80% discount while serving officers could receive 50% discount on test fees.
Similarly, 25% concession was given for Covid-19 test, 7.5% for medicines while 15 per cent was specified for purchasing surgical equipment. SSP Naveed Atif made agreements with GSR Lab and Bio-Diagnostic Centre.