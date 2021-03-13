Medical labs offer discount to cops

Islamabad : Islamabad police on Friday signed an agreement with two laboratories for the provision of medical facilities to personnel at discounted rates.

According to a police spokesman, the families of martyred policemen would get 80% discount while serving officers could receive 50% discount on test fees.

Similarly, 25% concession was given for Covid-19 test, 7.5% for medicines while 15 per cent was specified for purchasing surgical equipment. SSP Naveed Atif made agreements with GSR Lab and Bio-Diagnostic Centre.