Six injured in separate incidents

A man was shot and injured on the Super Highway on Friday. The injured was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as 35-year-old Irfan, son of Ahmed. Police said the incident took place when the man put up resistance to a mugging bid.
Separately, five people were wounded during a clash between two groups at a cattle farm in Korangi. The injured were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment where they were identified as 40-year-old Rozina, Younus, 22, Tariq, 20, Hanif, 30, Omar, 18.