Young property dealer gunned down

A young man associated with a property business was killed in a firing incident in Omar Marvi Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station on Friday night.

Police reached the crime scene after the firing and rushed the injured man to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as 24-year-old Rumail Zaman, son of Mina Gul.

According to police, the youth might have been murdered over a personal enmity and investigations were under way to solve the case. However, no FIR had been registered till the filing of this story.