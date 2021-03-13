close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

Two held after trying to rob delivery boy

Karachi

Two suspects were arrested after trying to rob a delivery boy at gunpoint on the night between Thursday and Friday in the Defence area. The Defence police said the suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to rob the delivery boy. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the suspects stopped the food delivery boy and attempted to loot him. Two cops on a motorcycle reached the scene and arrested both the suspects. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

