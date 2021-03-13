Two held after trying to rob delivery boy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

Two suspects were arrested after trying to rob a delivery boy at gunpoint on the night between Thursday and Friday in the Defence area. The Defence police said the suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to rob the delivery boy. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the suspects stopped the food delivery boy and attempted to loot him. Two cops on a motorcycle reached the scene and arrested both the suspects. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.