‘UO is keen to develop fruitful linkages’

LAHORE:University of Okara Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar has said the university administration is keen to develop strong and fruitful linkages between academia and industry.

According to a press release, the VC said the university wanted to develop the linkages to enrich the students with necessary skills to cope up with the challenges of the modern world. Noted journalist Suhail Warraich, who held interactive session with the students of the Department of Communication Studies of the university, said there was no denying the fact that the future belonged to online media and citizen journalism but the impact and shelf value of printed material, including books, magazines, journals and newspapers, could never be undermined.