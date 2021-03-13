‘Management training course for doctors to be improved’

LAHORE:Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Secretary Barrister Nabeel Awan has said the management training course introduced for the general cadre doctors for their posting on administrative posts would be further improved and made attractive to the doctors so that they could join the course by their choice.

He said that for the first time one-month long management training had been introduced in health sector to prepare the trained health managers for the posting in health sector institutions to improve their efficiency and ensure transparency in financial as well as administrative matters. According to a handout, Nabeel said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of one-month long management training course for general cadre doctors at the Institute of Public Health (IPH) here on Friday. The training course was organised in collaboration with Provincial Health Development Centre (PHDC) for general cadre doctors of grade 17 to 20. Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (r) Mohammad Usman also addressed the ceremony and said that the doctors who attended the course had a distinction as a trained health managers and hopefully they would better perform when they would get an administrative posting in any hospital or other health institute. Capt (r) Usman said that the main objective of the course was to improve health delivery system by providing trained health managers who could fully understand financial as well as administrative matters to ensure efficient use of public money and handle administrative issues amicably.