MA/M.Sc exams schedule

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for online submission of admission forms and fee for the MA/M.Sc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021. According to a PU spokesperson, candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19). The last date for receipt of Online Admission Forms and Fee for MA/M.Sc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is April 12, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 13-4-2021 to 27-4-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.