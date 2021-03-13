close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
March 13, 2021

30 police staffers regularised

Lahore

March 13, 2021

LAHORE:Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif distributed regularisation orders among 30 contractual employees. Newly-regularised employees include five junior clerks, two naib qasid, 14 langris and nine sweepers. Mohsin, Zahid, Abbas, Abdul Latif, Naeem, Mushtaq, Hoyasaa, Adnan, Atif Sohail, Liaqat Ejaz, Rafiullah, Zameer, Anil, Jaber, Ahmed, Nazakat, Fayyaz, Jahangir, Amir, Iqbal, Amanullah, Bashir, Farid, Raza, Syed Jaber, Irfan, Rizwan, Mukhtar and Sajjad were among the regularised employees.

