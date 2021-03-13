30 police staffers regularised

LAHORE:Additional IGP PHP Shahid Hanif distributed regularisation orders among 30 contractual employees. Newly-regularised employees include five junior clerks, two naib qasid, 14 langris and nine sweepers. Mohsin, Zahid, Abbas, Abdul Latif, Naeem, Mushtaq, Hoyasaa, Adnan, Atif Sohail, Liaqat Ejaz, Rafiullah, Zameer, Anil, Jaber, Ahmed, Nazakat, Fayyaz, Jahangir, Amir, Iqbal, Amanullah, Bashir, Farid, Raza, Syed Jaber, Irfan, Rizwan, Mukhtar and Sajjad were among the regularised employees.