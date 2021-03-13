Five teaching faculties, 23 depts approved

LAHORE:The third meeting of the Academic Council of the University of Home Economics (UHE) was held here on Friday which approved the establishment of five new teaching faculties and 23 new departments. The meeting chaired by the UHE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen approved new BS programmes, diploma programmes in different fields and establishment of Life Long Learning Skills Centre, Centre for Children with Special Needs, Women and Children Research Centre while approval was also granted to form different student societies.