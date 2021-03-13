Rashly-driven truck kills traffic warden

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A traffic warden was killed by a speeding Mazda truck on Raiwind Road on Friday. The deceased was identified as M Naeem. The victim was on his way back after performing his duty at Raiwind congregation when a rashly driven truck ran over him, resulting into his instant death. Police arrested the accused driver identified as Amjad and the vehicle’s owner Tayyab.