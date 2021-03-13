Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain with partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here on Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist till evening/night in Kashmir and adjoining areas. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country during day time. However rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) was expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwestern Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night. Rainfall was recorded at several cities including Kakul 63, Kalam 32, Pattan 31, Balakot 28, Di (Upper 22, Lower 09), Malamjabba 16, Chitral 15, Saidu Sharif 13, and Gupis 04 while snowfall was recorded at Kalam. Friday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -03°C while in Lahore it was 16.1°C and maximum was 30.8°C.