29 profiteers arrested

LAHORE:On the directive of the prime minister to ensure the availability of essential commodities at the officially-fixed rates, the Punjab government intensified the crackdown on profiteers, arresting 29 people and registering 32 cases during the current month. The authorities also imposed fine amounting to about Rs 9.2 million on shopkeepers for overcharging customers. This was stated during a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahanian Gardezi at Chief Secretary's Office in Punjab Civil Secretariat. The chief secretary, industries secretary, CEO Urban Unit, Lahore division commissioner, Lahore deputy commissioner, director food and cane commissioner Punjab attended the meeting whereas all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined in through video conferencing.