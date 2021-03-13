WAF condemns Aurat March row

LAHORE: Women’s Action Forum (WAF) is shocked and deeply concerned at the misrepresentation and politicisation of a Lahore Aurat March banner by certain elements and its use to target political workers in another city. “The mischievous and mala fide intent of this act is apparent in the way one woman’s experience of being assaulted, was selected and taken out of context from a banner comprising many such testimonies, and appended to the flag of another women’s organisation allegedly as the French national flag. Not only does this act make a mockery of one woman’s pain, it trivialises and condones a heinous crime against the most vulnerable members of our society,” said a statement issued by Women Action Forum. The mala fide intent of the perpetrators is further substantiated by their social media campaign based on doctored video clips of the Aurat March and its slogans accompanied by open incitement to extreme violence.