LWMC decides to purchase new machinery

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has decided to purchase machinery worth billions of rupees. The decision was taken in 113th meeting of Board of Directors of LWMC held in the chair of Member Board of Directors Barrister Amir Zafar Khan here on Friday.

Secretary LG & CD Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz, CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, Member BoDs Kramat Ullah Ch and other officials attended the meeting. LWMC BoDs approved agendas and made major decisions to transform LWMC. Agendas particularly, procurement of new machinery, LWMC Budget 2021-21, Long-Term Operational Plan of LWMC/Briefing on LWMC, Secondary Waste Contractor (3 year), Revenue Generation Plan of LWMC, Covering/Branding of Waste Enclosures, Procurement of 6000 Containers, Procurement of 22000 Uniforms/PPEs/Shoes/Vest/Bags, 10000 Jackets, Establishment of Vigilance Cell, increase in salaries of workshop staff with arrears were discussed and unanimously approved by the BoDs.

In order to ensure the exemplary cleanliness arrangements in the city LWMC is going to procure 914 new vehicles which includes 68 mechanical washer & sweepers, 556 mini dumpers, 151 compactors, 06 excavators, 20 loaders, 59 chain arm rolls and 54 dumpers. In addition to this BoD gave permission to award secondary waste collection for 3 years rather than 1 year.

Furthermore, BoDs gave directions for the construction of wall-boundary at 20 transit/collection points of the city to prepare revenue generation plan for self-sustainability.

Moreover, while holding a press briefing after the meeting, Secretary LG & CD said that all the major decisions have been made in the best interest of the public. By procuring and utilising all the resources best cleanliness arrangements will be made in the city. All the members and teams have worked hard to overcome these crises and ensuring a sustainable model for the cleanliness of Lahore. He further said that the awareness drives will also be the part of the plan to raise awareness among maximum number of people as they should also shoulder an important civic and social responsibility regarding proper disposal of solid waste in provided bins.