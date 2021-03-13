Two schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of roads and bridges sector with an estimated cost of Rs 1.335 million. These schemes were approved in the 27th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant Chief Coordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included as Rehabilitation/Widening of road from Buchal Kalan to Lillah, length-25.00 km, (Phase-I, L-13.00 km), Chakwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 572.519 million and Widening/Carpeting of road from Madina to Awan Sharif (in three phases), Length 34.35 km, District Gujrat (revised) at the cost of Rs. 761.733 million.