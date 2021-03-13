36 more die from COVID, 1632 new cases

LAHORE:As many as 36 patients died of COVID-19 while another 1632 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the toll of fatalities so far was raised to 5,698 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 182,576 in the province.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 15,736 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,480,725 in the province.

As many as 219 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which has raised the number of total recovered individuals to 168,186 in the province. Meanwhile the spokesperson said so far 7,582 people over 60 years of age have been vaccinated across the province while 207,464 people over the age of 60 have been registered across the province.

On the first day of vaccination campaign, 1,298 people were vaccinated at Expo Centre Lahore while on the second day, 910 people were vaccinated. The Lahore Expo Centre had set up 20 vaccination counters on the first day, 40 on the second day and 80 on Friday. The spokesperson further said that out of the registered healthcare workers across the province, 88,974 had been given first dose and 15,177 had received second dose.