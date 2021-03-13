Religious leaders term Senate polls results depressing

LAHORE:Religious leaders have said the defeat of majority votes in Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections was already expected because of the use of huge money, threats and other tricks like secret cameras, etc.

They termed the outcome depressing, saying the masses remained unconcerned because they knew it had no bearing on their plight and predicament. Jamaat-i-Islami Secretary General Amirul Azeem said the Senate chairman polls’ outcome pushed the already depressed nation deeper into hopelessness as they saw the power of votes defeated again and they were reduced to merely spectators of a dirty game of power brokering. He said it proved again that the masses’ votes and their basic needs would never be given respect in the country as long as all the political parties came out on the streets to get rid of the hybrid democracy to restore the genuine democracy.

In Senate elections, he said, the masses helplessly saw their aspirations of becoming part of decision making and solving their long-standing problems going down the drain. Islami Jamhoori Ittehad President and Jamiat Ahle Hadith leader Hafiz Zubair Ahmad Zaheer said manipulation of votes and election results had become common in everyday affairs that now the public had lost all hopes with the democratic system and voting process. “When minority votes win over majority, who will be ready to trust the electoral system,” he said.

JUP Vice-President Qari Zawwar Bahadur said the country needed a drastic revolution to change the whole system, without which the masses would remain deprived of their basic rights. He said negative tactics had been used much before the elections. JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghari said win of minority candidate Sadiq Sanjrani over majority candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani was the continuation of the dark colonialism over the country.

He said if Senate polls can’t be held transparently and fairly, how general polls could deliver genuine and fair results. He said Shibli Faraz had hurled threat that government would make use of every possible means to win elections. He said the present regime had lost its moral standing and fresh elections must be held at the earliest to restore public trust in the process of elections.