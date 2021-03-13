Matric exams from May 4

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Friday announced that Matriculation Annual Examination 2021 will start on May 4, 2021. A BISE spokesperson said that fresh candidates of 9th Class would attempt papers of Pakistan Study and Computer Science subjects as per new syllabus while those candidates who want to take exams to improve marks would attempt papers as per old course.