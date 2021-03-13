close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

Matric exams from May 4

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 13, 2021

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Friday announced that Matriculation Annual Examination 2021 will start on May 4, 2021. A BISE spokesperson said that fresh candidates of 9th Class would attempt papers of Pakistan Study and Computer Science subjects as per new syllabus while those candidates who want to take exams to improve marks would attempt papers as per old course.

