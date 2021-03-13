Public gives mixed reaction to Senate election results

LAHORE:People gave mixed reaction to the Senate election of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as deputy chairman, both candidates of the incumbent government.

According to Aqeel Ahmed, it was the victory of democracy. PDM was involved in horse-trading but Imran Khan defeated them badly. PDM must learn a lesson from this election and cooperate with the government for the welfare of people and country. Ahmed said that Imran Khan was against the status quo and Yousaf Raza Gillani was a representative of status quo.

Ahmed said that now there was no difficulty for PTI government and their focus would be only public service delivery. PDM would not create problem during legislations, he said. However, some people termed this victory the defeat of democracy. According Mudassar Sherazi, Yousuf Raza Gillani’s defeat was the defeat of democracy. Use of spy cameras in Senate gave clear notion that Gillani’ defeat was not easy, he was of the view. According to Sherazi, the votes which were rejected were cast in favour of Gillani and they were not counted. Sherazi termed it a biased election.