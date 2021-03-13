Merchant elected KTBA president

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has elected Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant as the president for the term 2021, a statement said on Friday.

The elections were held on Thursday. According to the announcement, Merchant has been elected for the second consecutive term. Muhammad Mehmood Bikiya has been elected as vice president for the term.

Syed Faiq Raza Rizvi, Haris Tufail, and Shiraz Khan have been elected as honorary general secretary, joint secretary, and librarian, respectively.

The successful members of the managing committee included Abdul Wahab, Asim Rizwani Sheikh, Atif Nawaz, Irfan Ghafoor, Muhammad Mustafa Rahim, Raeel Fatima, Saud-ul-Hasan, and Syed Ejaz Ahmed Jafry, it added.