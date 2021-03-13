close
Sat Mar 13, 2021
March 13, 2021

Gold rates down Rs2,250/tola

Business

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs2,250/tola to Rs104,450/tola, according to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Friday.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold moved down Rs1,928 to Rs89,550, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $32 to $1,704/ounce.

Likewise, silver prices dropped Rs30 to Rs1,340/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also decreased Rs25.72 to Rs1,148.83, it added.

