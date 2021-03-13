Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee inched up on Friday due to subdued dollar demand from importers and healthy supplies, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 157.14 against the dollar, slightly higher from the previous closing of 157.09.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 157.30 to the dollar. It had finished at 157.25 on Thursday.

The dealer said the insignificant dollar demand from importers, smooth supply of the greenback, robust remittances, and the increased foreign exchange reserves kept the rupee stable.

“There were some payments in the market but inflows were enough to meet them,” a currency dealer said.

The market didn’t react to the election for the seat of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate. However, traders are jittery about the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Moreover, fear of interest rate hike and anticipation of rising inflation affect the traders’ sentiment.

“The rupee is expected to follow a range-bound trading pattern in the coming week,” another dealer said.