LTO Karachi collection up 11pc in eight months

KARACHI: Revenue collection by Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi grew 11 percent in the first eight months of FY21 with the gradual resumption of local/imported goods supplies after the reopening of COVID-closed economy, officials said on Friday.

The tax office, which is the largest collection wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), collected Rs968 billion in July-February period of FY2021 as compared with Rs870 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

The LTO Karachi also surpassed the assigned target of Rs944 billion for the period under review. The FBR has collected Rs2,916 billion at national level during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

This shows the LTO Karachi collected around 33 percent of the total revenue collected by the FBR. The growth in revenue collection is also important while considering 95 percent increase in payment of refunds during the period under review.

The tax office paid an amount of Rs66.15 billion as tax refunds during the period as compared with Rs33.87 billion for the same time of last fiscal year.

On the instructions of the federal government to facilitate taxpayers in their liquidity issues, the tax office had made all efforts to ensure release of refund payments.

The tax office posted an increase of 14 percent in collection of sales tax in both domestic and at import stage. The total sales tax collection increased to Rs787 billion during the first eight months of this fiscal year, compared to Rs687 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

The collection of sales tax (domestic) grew 34 percent to Rs200 billion during the period under review. That compared with Rs149 billion in the same period last fiscal year. The tax officials said that accelerated commercial and industrial activities after ease in cases of coronavirus improved the supply side, which helped in significant increase in revenue collection from domestic side.

During the period, sales tax collection at import stage also increased 12 percent to Rs607 billion from Rs546 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The payment of sales tax refunds increased 175 percent as the LTO Karachi released Rs23 billion during the period as compared to Rs8 billion in the same time last fiscal year.

The net collection of direct taxes ticked up six percent to Rs144 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year. That compared with Rs136 billion in the corresponding months of the last.

The tax office released income tax refunds to the tune of Rs43 billion, 69 percent higher than Rs25.5 billion paid in same months of last fiscal year.