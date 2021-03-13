NPO tasked to promote GB cottage industry

ISLAMABAD: The government has tasked the National Productivity Organization (NPO) to prepare PC-1 for developing and promoting cottage industry under the Gilgit Baltistan development package, an official said on Friday.

NPO Chief Executive Officer Alamgir Chaudhry said the objective of the project is to build the capacity of stakeholders of the selected crafts to develop and promote the GB cottage industry.

The Planning Commission developed the five-year plan in collaboration with the government of GB. The major sectors in the program include infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, health, education, higher education, energy and gems and precious stones.

Talking to a business delegation, Chaudhry said the planning commission has identified various sectors for the development and upgradation of GB. The GB package will bring economic revolution and improve the living standards of the people.

The NPO chief briefed the dignitaries regarding the working, mandate, and different projects of NPO and APO (Japan). APO Japan and NPO Pakistan are closely working together for productivity improvement in Pakistan, he said.

Such programs would bring tremendous change in the fields of industry, trade, agriculture and services, he added.

NPO was established in 1961 under a regional intergovernmental convention to formally present Pakistan as a member of Asian Productivity Organization Japan, which currently has 21 member economies working on enhancing productivity and quality to develop knowledge-based economy.

“Rising production cost is a severe problem due to which our products cannot find their place in global markets and everyone needs to a reduce production costs, but apparently this is not possible in the current situation. We can only reduce production cost by improving our performance,” he added.

NPO official met with office bearers of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Hunza Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gilgit Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and others. The meeting discussed several projects and made consensus on trade promotion mainly focused handicraft industry in Gilgit Baltistan

They showed support and confidence over NPO for the successful execution of the project and they appreciate the working style of NPO and APO (Japan) for offering a wide range of productivity enhancement services. They said the project will help them and different stakeholders related to handicraft industry.

GB cottage industry would achieve competitive advantage to earn higher profits/productivity through this project, they said.

Gilgit-Baltistan is part of Kashmir region, which has been a bone of contention between Pakistan and India for over seven decades. The territory shares a border with Azad Kashmir, which is also known as Pakistan administered Kashmir by the United Nations and other international organisations.