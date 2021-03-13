Lifestyle Furniture Expo opens

KARACHI: Sharmila Farooqi, adviser to the Sindh chief minister, inaugurated the three-day Lifestyle Furniture Expo at the Expo Center on Friday, the first such event post-COVID-19, a statement said.

Faroqui said that Pakistani furniture was in high demand across the world for being elegant and durable.

Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Chief Operating Officer Faisal Mohsin said that it was the first expo post-COVID-19, adding that all SOPs were being followed to protect the participants of the expo.

“Our country is blessed with highly talented and skilled human resource while goods produced in Pakistan are second to none in the world.”

“We would also organise exhibitions across the world to promote made in Pakistan furniture once the pandemic slowed down,” he added.

Pakistan Lifestyle Furniture Expo Director Zara Faisal said that with the assistance of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), they were making all attempts to promote made in Pakistan furniture in the world.

As many as 50 companies and furniture makers are participating in the exhibition, while office-bearers of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and provincial ministers would visit the three-day furniture exhibition.