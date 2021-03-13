Getting localisation into high gear

LAHORE: Auto vending industry needs government support as it has entered a critical phase of fabricating critical engine parts that require huge initial capital and a very long gestation period.

Small entrepreneurs in Pakistan started producing auto parts about 35 years back with small capital supplying the car, tractor and bike assemblers with low-cost body parts, upholstery, and silencers. These components along with batteries and tyres (that were already produced in the country) helped achieve around 30 percent localisation of vehicles in the country. The localisation increased with the passage of time. First because of government requirements and later because producing parts locally reduced the cost of the vehicle. Currently we are producing up to 75 percent of the parts for most of our cars, for tractors around 90-95 percent parts are locally produced. In bikes we have achieved over 90 percent localisation.

Many engine parts could not be localised because that required huge investment. The low production volumes of vehicles were also a handicap. High volumes in motorcycles helped achieve higher deletion but we surprisingly achieved very high localisation in tractors on low volumes. In case of tractors, however, we are still producing first generation machines that are in vogue mostly in developing countries. Because of high localisation, Pakistan produces the lowest cost tractor in this category. The car producers realised the benefit of localisation a bit late but in the past seven years the deletion of parts has accelerated on the initiative of the three entrenched car producers in the country. It is because of high localisation of parts that the three players are competing with four to five new entrants that are permitted to import completely built up units in the country at highly concessional government levies. They will enjoy these concessions till 2023, still their prices are higher than the locally produced variants that pay much higher duties on the parts they have to import.

The local industry is operating in full gear in the post Covid-19 period. Two leading brands have orders booked in advance for over six months and the buyers desiring prompt delivery have to pay a handsome premium to the car dealers. The entrenched car manufacturers accelerated the localisation of auto parts as the government announced huge concessions to new car brands in order to make the car market more competitive.

The vendors and the original equipment manufacturers are working in collaboration but for most of the time the finances for new equipment required to produce critical engine parts have to be arranged by the vendor. The price is too high and return on investment might take a decade at current car volumes.

The manufacturers are aware of the limitations of each vendor and they evaluate the capability of each to produce critical engine parts. In some cases they find that some of the components of an engine part could be produced by one and the other by another vendor. The actual part is then fabricated by the third. This way the investment to be made is divided and the vendors develop the capability to produce high precision engine parts that they could supply to other car assemblers as well. They also developed the art of collaboration with different vendors. If any of the three vendors fetches the order of a component it can be produced in collaboration with the other two.

Getting approval from the foreign principals is time consuming. It takes two to three years to get their nod for producing critical engine parts. The components are tested separately many times and then the assembled engine part goes through trials. The investment by each vendor ranges from Rs50 million to Rs1200 million for each vendor and they have to wait for two to three years before they start getting the orders. This investment is too high for medium scale vendors. They need at least some concession on mark-up.

There are some brand specific parts for which dedicated equipment is required by the vendor. The price of the equipment could be as high as Rs300 million. Naturally the vendor cannot take the risk of making that investment. In such cases the car assemblers share the cost. The assemblers provide part of the finance and the rest is arranged through banks. The assembler recovers its investment from the parts that are eventually produced from the machine (they pay 80-90 percent of the bill and the rest is adjusted in the investment they made). It would take years at current volumes for both the vendors and the assemblers to recover the cost.

The assemblers however are investing prudently as they know the new entrants would have to achieve their level of localisation by 2026. The new entrants would first delete those parts that could be produced by the vendors with ease. The vendors would be hesitant to produce high investment critical parts till they achieve decent volumes. The entrenched assemblers would then be in the driving seat as of high localisations. The new entrants would be subjected to high import tariffs for importing parts produced in the country.

In fact the car volumes have fluctuated from 275,000 units a year to as low as 135,000 in some years. This year the industry expects the sales to touch 250,000 –the first time it would cross 200,000 units in three years. Like the industry some vendors have the resources to invest if the future of the industry is clear and the policies are long-term and not subjected to the whims of the rules. An assured annual turnover 500,000 units a year would push localisation to higher levels.