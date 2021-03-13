Be careful

The third wave of Covid-19 has arrived in the country and we need to be more careful. We should follow SOPs strictly. The best way to defeat the deadly virus is by following SOPs. Our careless attitude has led to another surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. We must deal with this virus in a serious manner.

The government is also requested to ensure that everyone is following SOPs.

Imran Sattar Nigwari

Balnigwar