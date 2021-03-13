The first jab

Unlike many who do not want to be vaccinated due to one reason or other, I was waiting for the government to start the Covid-19 vaccination programme for senior citizens. I applied for registration immediately despite the fact that initially it was being said that the Sinopharm vaccine is not recommended for the elderly. On March 10, I got an SMS in which I was asked to visit Urban Health Centre (UHC), Thado Naalo, Malir. I’d never heard of this place. Since I live in the Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima neighbourhood, I should have been asked to visit Dow University Hospital – the vaccination centre which is near to me. However, I didn’t want to miss the chance and I set out to get myself vaccinated. It took me almost two hours to finally reached the hospital. There, I was informed that according to the new instructions one can be vaccinated at any centre if he or she has received the code. The vaccination process started quickly. A doctor took my medical history and checked my vitals. Then, I was sent to another room where I received the Covid-19 first vaccine jab. I received a vaccination card which mentioned that the next dose would be administered after 21 days.

Although my experience was somewhat smooth, my cousin wasn’t lucky at all. He lives in Malir Cantt and was allotted the same vaccination centre. Since he couldn’t find the place, he contacted other vaccination centres which refused to take his case. He contacted at 1166 to get the centre changed. All the four options that he was given were far from his place of residence. However, he has chosen one and is now waiting for the confirmation SMS. It is quite torturous for senior citizens especially for those with some medical condition and for those who don’t have their personal transport to find the vaccination centre. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) should look into this issue and make sure that centres chosen for the vaccination programme are accessible.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi