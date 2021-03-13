Britain tells citizens to quit Myanmar

YANGON: Britain on Friday advised its citizens to flee Myanmar, as ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyer rejected junta corruption claims against her as ‘groundless’.

The military authorities are cracking down with increasing severity on daily protests against their February 1 coup, with at least 70 people killed according to the UN’s top rights expert on the country.

The turmoil prompted Britain, the former colonial ruler, to urge its citizens to get out if they could, warning that “political tension and unrest are widespread since the military takeover and levels of violence are rising”.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office advises British nationals to leave the country by commercial means, unless there is an urgent need to stay,” the British foreign ministry said.

The military—which has defended its takeover by citing alleged voting irregularities in November elections won by Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party—held a rare news conference on Thursday accusing her of corruption.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the detained chief minister of Yangon admitted giving Suu Kyi $600,000 in cash, along with more than 11 kilograms ($680,000 worth) of gold. Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw on Friday rejected the claims.

“This allegation against Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsellor, is groundless, especially regarding the dollars and gold bars—it is the most hilarious joke of all,” he told AFP. “I’ve never seen such an illegal mudslinging.”

Nobel peace laureate Suu Kyi faces other criminal charges including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event in 2020.

Suu Kyi—not seen in public since being detained on February 1 — has a court hearing on Monday, but Khin Maung Zaw complained that he has not been able to have a private meeting with her.

The junta has sought to stem the flow of news about the crackdown, throttling the country’s internet connection every night, revoking media licences and raiding independent media offices.