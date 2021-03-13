Sarah Everard’s body identified

LONDON: A body found hidden in woodland in Kent has been identified as that of 33-year-old Sarah Everard.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer, who is aged in his 40s, remains in custody on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering the marketing executive and detectives have been granted more time to question him. Human remains were found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave told reporters outside Scotland Yard on Friday: “The body has now been recovered and a formal identification procedure has been undertaken. I can now confirm that it is the body of Sarah Everard.

“Clearly Sarah’s family have been updated with this most distressing news. I just want to pause for a moment and say that my thoughts and prayers, and those of the entire organisation, remain with her and with them at this awful time.”

It comes as Scotland Yard is facing an investigation by the police watchdog into its handling of a separate allegation of indecent exposure against the arrested officer, who is in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is to probe whether officers “responded appropriately” after receiving a report that a man had exposed himself at a fast food restaurant in south London on February 28 – three days before Ms Everard went missing.