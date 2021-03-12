PTI not a political party: Khokhar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has said that the choice of candidates by the PTI for Senate chairman and deputy chairman shows that it (PTI) is not a political party. “The PTI could not keep any position in the Senate despite being the largest party,” he said in a statement on Thursday. Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar said it was also proved that the PTI was a group of people having totally different species. “It will be a treat to watch that the PTI Senators will be voting for someone else’s candidate,” he said.