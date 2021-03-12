close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

Court grants bail to ex-minister in land grabbing case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 12, 2021

MULTAN: The Multan Accountability Court on Thursday granted bail to former Railways minister Ghulam Haider Thind and former commissioner DG Khan Fayyaz Bashir who were allegedly involved in illegal allotment of a piece of land. Earlier in the apex court, according to NAB officials, his brother Ghulam

Farid Thind had filed a petition against the former federal minister stating that he had acquired land in Layyah under the Thal Development Authority

Act but his brother (Ghulam Haider) seized the land. However, the counsel for Ghulam Haider Thind argued that the whole process of land allotment was legal which has been proved in the superior courts. The LHC Multan bench agreed to the arguments of counsel and ordered release of the accused on bail.

