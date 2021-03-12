Court seeks arguments on Gill’s application

LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Thursday sought arguments on an application moved by Shahbaz Gill, special assistant to prime minister on political communications, in a defamation suit of a company that had sought action against him for allegedly levelling false allegations.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 29 on Gill’s application seeking acquittal. The court also gave one time exemption from personal appearance to Gill.

The petition against Gill stated that the Albayrak Group is doing construction, waste management and transport business in Pakistan, Somalia and other countries.

The petition said the group had introduced an 18-meter-long metro bus in Pakistan, which is better than normal buses.

However, Shahbaz Gill made a statement against the petitioner on Sept 26, 2020, in a TV programme, alleging that the petitioner had signed the metro bus project with the Pakistani government for $3.68 per kilometre rate, out of which Suleman Shahbaz, son of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, was paid $1.85 per kilometre as bribe. The petitioner stated that the allegations of corruption were baseless. It stated that Shahbaz Gill had accused the company of indulging in corruption without any evidence, thus affecting its repute. It claimed that due to Gill’s campaign against the company, it had lost millions of dollars.