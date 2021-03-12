Police recruitment scam in Chiniot: ACE nabs CTS operational manager

LAHORE: In a major development Thursday, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, arrested operational manager Amjad Javed of Candidate Testing Service (CTS) in Punjab Police recruitment scam in Chiniot district.

The matter of dishonesty and tempering in the recruitment test for various posts of the constables, lady constables, drivers and computer operator was referred to ACE Punjab on the directions of the court by Chiniot Police after it registered a case against four candidates who had passed the recruitment test through fraudulent means.

The accused is under investigation in ACE after the anti-graft body got his three-day physical remand. During the investigation, Amjad Javed has revealed that he was operating through his front man Asghar from Lalian tehsil adjacent to Chiniot district who is an official of Weather and Meteorology Department. He said he was overall in charge of recruitment in police across Punjab. Paper setting, paper-marking, dispatching and result compilation was his responsibility. He further confessed that they had charged Rs0.3 million to Rs0.5 million against one vacancy from over 50 students of Chiniot district alone. He disclosed that candidates who had paid money would leave the paper empty and we would get it reattempted after two days. Commenting on the matter, ACE Director General Muhammad Gohar Nafees said it was unfortunate that the scam had put a big question mark on the credibility of recruitment agencies. He said he was focused and determined to get to the bottom of the recruitment scam and bring those involved to the court of law for dispensation of exemplary punishments.