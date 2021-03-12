close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
March 12, 2021

Dashti bailed in oil tanker theft case

National

MULTAN: The Lahore High Court Multan Bench Thursday granted bail to Awami Raj Party Chief Jamshid Dashti and three companions in oil tanker theft case.

Earlier, Azam, Muhamamd Akbar and Riaz filed a writ petition before the LHC Multan Bench. Honourable Judge Mr Justice Saddiq Mehmood Khurram stated that Muzaffargarh city police had registered a fake case against Janshid Dasti for oil tanker theft which is part of political victimization.

