Shahbaz condoles death

LAHORE: PML-N president and leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif has written a letter of condolence to party leader and National Assembly member Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh here on Thursday.

In the letter, Shahbaz said that he was shocked to hear the sudden demise of his young son Irfan Qaiser Sheikh who did a great job as a member of his team in Punjab. “As chairman of the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), he did an exemplary job in building the training institute. His passion for public service and honesty in performing his duties was the essence of his personality. The death of Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has created a huge gap which cannot be filled.” Shahbaz prayed for the departed soul.