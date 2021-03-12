Motorcyclist dies

TOBA TEK SINGH: A motorcyclist died in a road accident at Pirmahal on Thursday. According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Arshad of Mustafaabad, Toba, was travelling on his motorcycle on Pirmahal-Darkhana Road and near Chak 321/GB a car coming from the opposite direction hit him, leaving him wounded critically. FIRE: Men of two rival groups traded fire outside tehsil courts on Thursday. According to police, men of Qasim group and Ashiq groups were in clash over a property dispute in Chak 155/GB Gojra and they were coming from courts and on the way back to homes they exchanged harsh words and then exchanged fire.