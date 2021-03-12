close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
March 12, 2021

2 killed in car, truck collision

March 12, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Two youths were killed in an accident near Marroot on Kuddwala-Fort Abbas Road. Mudasar and Shahbaz were on way when a truck hit their car, killing them on the spot. After the accident, the truck driver fled from the scene.

VACCINATION: Corona vaccination of senior citizens has begun in the district. According to health focal person Muhammad Zakir, six CVCs have been set up - two in Bahawalpur city and one each in Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamiwali, Ahmedpur East and Yazman.

