Indian troops martyr two youths in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today. The youth were martyred, today, during a cordon and search operation launched by the troops in Kandipora area of the district, yesterday. A house was also damaged in the operation. The authorities suspended internet service in Islamabad district immediately after the killing. A senior police officer claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. He said that the martyred youth were identified as Adil Ahmad Butt, a resident of Bijbehara and Zahid Ahmad Rather, a resident of Sirhama, Islamabad district.
Meanwhile, an unknown vehicle crushed to death to a Railway policeman in Damjan area of Kulgam district.