MQM-L’s Kehkashan running target killing group in Karachi from Texas: CTD

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s (MQM-L) Kehkashan Haider has been running a target killing network in Karachi, says Counter-Terrorism Department DIG Omar Shahid Hamid. He was addressing a press conference with Rangers officials in Karachi on Thursday. The CTD DIG revealed that an intelligence-based operation was ongoing since 2017 when the Sindh Rangers had arrested a team of MQM-London target killers.

It was found that Haider, who lives in Texas, United States, ran a target killing network in Karachi, Hamid said.

An audio recording of Haider speaking to an unidentified man, suspected to be a target killer, and offering him money was revealed during the press conference.

In the audio, Haider can be heard telling the man on the other line to "send his love" to the target and demanding confirmation of the assassination attempt. She says on the call: "our life depends on it."

She reiterated to the man on the line that the "job" has to be completed.

Hamid said the issue will be taken to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and to authorities in the US.

Sindh Rangers Colonel Shabbir said that the target identified by Haider caused sectarian rifts. “We wanted to bring it to your notice how these people are trying to spread chaos in the country from abroad.”

The CTD has registered a case against Haider under Sections 11-H and 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act of Pakistan pertaining to terror financing, DIG Hamid said.