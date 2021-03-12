Malik admits to have seen horse-trading and vote trading in Senate

ISLAMABAD: Senator Rehman Malik has said that it was great to be a part of the august House of Senate of Pakistan wherein during the long service he is cherished with precious memories.

Talking to newsmen at the Parliament House here on Thursday, Senator A Rehman Malik said today he was here to say goodbye to the Senate where he spent more than a decade. “Today, I am remembering and paying tribute to those fellow senators who died and left us in the mid of the journey and pray may their souls rest in peace,” he said. He said he will always remember the Senate House as a child remembers his high school classroom, adding during his service as senator he had found many good friends and foes and also many so-called friends under the guise of friendship from whom he learnt life lessons. He said that he was criticised by many for his article titled “Continuity of COAS is in the national interest”.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that we come to this House with slogans to serve the country and the people of Pakistan but we become selfish here and forget about our people and work for vested interests. “Before independence, we were subjugated to the British rule and today we are subjugated to our desires resultantly Pakistan couldn’t progress the way it should have,” he said.

He said that he witnessed a violation of democratic values in the House. “I have seen horse-trading and vote trading here,” he added.

He said that he would not like to talk about the role of party heads, however, he will elaborate many experiences in one of the books soon.

He said that if parliament did not play its democratic role, the confidence of the common man will be tarnished.

The senator highly appreciated his team and staff, saying that the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, which he headed for three years, emerged as one of the successful committees, which was highly appreciated by the House regarding its performance and the role in legislation and other national important issues.

He said that years back he was criticised when he talked about the presence of Daesh/ISIS in Pakistan but today everyone knows that Daesh has emerged as the deadliest terrorist organisation and is more dangerous than al-Qaeda.

Regarding the role of the Senate, Senator Rehman Malik said that this august house is always undermined and he feels the role of this Upper House in our parliamentary system is merely ceremonial as it is lacking powers and a vital role in all affairs, including legislation.